JS130819HADWASH029.JPG

Aaron Maple, of Wash Rite Northland, gives the bus stop at the intersection of Riverside Dr and Mackesy Rd a good clean up for free. Photo/ John Stone

Sometimes you just have to pay it forward and give something back to the community for free.

That is the attitude Whangārei man Aaron Maple adopted when he gave a public bus stop a good water blasting.

Maple, the owner of Wash Rite Northland, was sick of driving passed the brightly coloured bus stop with a fish painted on it and seeing it looking so tired and dirty.

So on Tuesday instead of driving by he took his worker with him, stopped, set up his water blasting gear and spent the next 90 minutes washing away the lichen and moss on the roof. The walls were blasted returning the fish painting to near new.

The gutters were cleared of the mud and grass that had taken root.

Wash Rite Northland owner Aaron Maple sets to work cleaning the bus shelter murals. Photo/ John Stone

"I don't know who is supposed to maintain the bus stop but it was time it was given a bit of care. Some times small things like this don't get done and it doesn't make the city look very good. It should have been done years ago by the looks.

"I'm in the cleaning business so this is how I can give back to the community," Maple said.

He said he was on the look out for other community buildings around Whangārei that might need a bit of cleaning attention.

Anyone who might think they have a project for him should contact him through his Facebook page Wash Rite Northland.