Three people have been arrested after a melee at a Russell petrol station which started after a man on bail for an alleged earlier offence was refused service.

The incident started about 1pm on Wednesday at the GAS service station on Aucks Rd when two Russell men, aged 18 and 22, arrived to fill up.

The attendant recognised the 18-year-old, who was on bail for an alleged earlier offence involving service station staff, and refused to serve him.

Senior Constable Mike Gorrie, of Russell police, said the 22-year-old driver became upset and words were exchanged, leading to "a bit of a scuffle".

Advertisement

The pair left but returned shortly afterwards with the driver's father, aged 54. In the meantime the service station attendant had also called his father.

Another scuffle ensued with the staff member and his father attempting to defend themselves from the angry customer and his father, Gorrie said.

The 18-year-old remained outside but allegedly threw rocks at the attendant's car, smashing a window.

Two men, aged 22 and 54, were arrested that afternoon and charged with assault, Gorrie said.

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with breach of bail and wilful damage.