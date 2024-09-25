A woman has been arrested in Northland on charges alleging Class A drug trafficking. File photo

A woman suspected of supplying cocaine has been arrested in Northland.

Brenna Lillian MacIvor, a 36-year-old restaurant manager, was charged after police searched a Kerikeri property last Friday as part of an ongoing drug operation Gambit.

Officers located $21,000 cash and small amounts of cocaine and MDMA.

The offending for which MacIvor was charged is alleged to have happened in Hamilton between October, last year, and August 24, this year.

MacIvor was raised in Kerikeri and has ongoing ties there but court documents list her address as being one in Ngaruawahia (just north of Hamilton).