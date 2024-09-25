Advertisement
Police drug operation snares suspect in Northland

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
A woman has been arrested in Northland on charges alleging Class A drug trafficking. File photo

A woman suspected of supplying cocaine has been arrested in Northland.

Brenna Lillian MacIvor, a 36-year-old restaurant manager, was charged after police searched a Kerikeri property last Friday as part of an ongoing drug operation Gambit.

Officers located $21,000 cash and small amounts of cocaine and MDMA.

The offending for which MacIvor was charged is alleged to have happened in Hamilton between October, last year, and August 24, this year.

MacIvor was raised in Kerikeri and has ongoing ties there but court documents list her address as being one in Ngaruawahia (just north of Hamilton).

She faces one charge of supplying cocaine, punishable by up to life imprisonment, and three charges of conspiracy to supply the Class A drug, which carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.

Two of the conspiracy charges against MacIvor named a man Kelly Eugene Edmonds, 44, as her alleged co-accused.

Edmonds appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday afternoon on charges arising from between August, last year, and July 20, this year, of supplying cocaine, conspiring to supply a class A drug (with MacIvor and an unknown person), importing cocaine, and conspiring to import LSD, methamphetamine, and cocaine (with a named person), participating in an organised criminal group (with several co-accused), and breaching prison release conditions. He was remanded into custody and scheduled to appear next via AV-link at a Crown case review hearing on November 28.

After her arrest on Friday, MacIvor appeared briefly in front of a judge in Kaikohe District Court. She was granted bail and scheduled to appear early next month in the Hamilton District Court. Name suppression was not sought.

A police spokesperson said, “This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation and as such no further details can be provided at this time”.



