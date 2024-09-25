The many colourful entries Far North District Council got for its My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition for youth

Young artists have drawn on their talents for an art competition run by Far North District Council’s policy and planning team.

Entrants were asked to showcase and create their favourite outdoor spaces, such as a local beach, playground, or park, for the My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition. It was part of the council’s Open Spaces Strategy.

Scores of entries were received for the project which aims to help the FNDC team create a strategy for managing and protecting open spaces in the future.

Aarian Shyam won the year 2-6 section of the FNDC’s My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition with this image of fish.

Entries were judged on creativity, originality, artistic expression, technical skill, and how well they matched the theme.