Far North’s young artists shine in council competition

The many colourful entries Far North District Council got for its My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition for youth

Young artists have drawn on their talents for an art competition run by Far North District Council’s policy and planning team.

Entrants were asked to showcase and create their favourite outdoor spaces, such as a local beach, playground, or park, for the My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition. It was part of the council’s Open Spaces Strategy.

Scores of entries were received for the project which aims to help the FNDC team create a strategy for managing and protecting open spaces in the future.

Aarian Shyam won the year 2-6 section of the FNDC’s My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition with this image of fish.
Entries were judged on creativity, originality, artistic expression, technical skill, and how well they matched the theme.

The three age categories were Years 2-6 years, 7-11, and 12-17. The winners are:

Years 2-6: Aarian Shyam who illustrated a fish.

The Year 7-11 category in the My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition was won by Summer Penwarden who illustrated Coopers Beach with sequins.
Years 7-11: Summer Penwarden who illustrated Coopers Beach with sequins.

Years 12-17: Sophie Foster who illustrated a kiwi.

To find out more go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Council/Council-consultations/closed-consultations/Open-Spaces-Strategy

Sophie Foster’s Kiwi won the Year 12-17 section of the My Favourite Outdoor Space: Art Competition.
