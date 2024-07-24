Top Energy wants people to ensure they know the rules when working near electricity infrastructure, with a contractor facing a $6000 fine after a power pole nearly fell over.
Power work rules
Far North power company Top Energy is urging people to know the rules when working around electricity supplies after a contractor nearly felled a power pole during earthworks.
The company said a digger driver excavated around a power pole until it started to fall over. Nobody was hurt, but the company said the contractor now faced a fine of up to $6000 and a WorkSafe investigation.
Top Energy said people carrying out such work need to fill out a Close Approach application on it’s website https://topenergy.co.nz/. The application engages Top Energy to work with the applicant on a safety plan to avoid injury or damage.
Far North youth can show off their favourite outdoor space and win a prize. Far North District Council wants tamariki to show their unique vision of a favourite outdoor spot in its art competition. Youth can enter for a chance to win a prize pack of outdoor games and activities. Whether it’s a drawing, painting, or collage, the council wants to see youth visions of the Far North’s beautiful outdoors. Photos or scans of entries can be emailed to submissions@fndc.govt.nz or dropped into any of its libraries or service centres. Entries close on August 8.
Artists on show
Fifteen Far North artists will be displaying their works in four exhibitions at Whangārei’s Reyburn House Gallery.
Works from Rachel Barber, Clive Stone, Yon Ankersmit, Grace Campbell, Denise Corden, Anna Evans, Rose Gallagher, Julie Savory, Janette Walker, Kaye Cederman, Kellie Edwards, Sophie Foster, Diane Gardiner, Barbie Stevenson and Logan White will be on display from July 30 to August 25.
Barber, Stone and Ankersmit will each have their own exhibitions at Reyburn House, with the fourth showing the works of the other 12.
Assault charge
A woman is scheduled to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on July 26 on two charges of common assault. Police attended the scene at a hotel in Seaview Rd in Paihia after reports a woman allegedly assaulted two people before fleeing the property. A police spokesperson confirmed no one suffered serious injuries and the woman was taken into custody.
Hospo concerns
The Restaurant Association’s new survey results paint a “concerning” picture of the state of the hospitality industry. Businesses across the sector were grappling with significant challenges, including declining revenues, reduced customer numbers, and deteriorating mental health among operators, Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said. The survey reveals 76% of businesses nationwide report their revenue is worse or significantly worse than last year. Also, 52% of those businesses cite managing the customer downturn as their biggest issue. Bidois urged business owners to reach out for help or someone to talk to, and encouraged customers to support their local hospitality business, whether it’s by dining out, ordering a takeaway or stopping by for a coffee.