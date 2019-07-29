Waipū Cove lifeguard Kath Manning loves surf lifesaving - the camaraderie, saving lives, learning new skills, spending time at the beach and most of all helping the youngsters come up through the ranks to become leaders themselves.

It's this attitude that saw Manning named the Northern Region Administrator of the Year at the Northern Region Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence on Saturday.

After having a great season saving lives on the water, Northland's surf lifesavers had a great night at the awards, with four awards coming Northland's way.

Waipū Surf Lifesaving Club Captain Kath Manning is Northern Region Surf Life Saving's Northern Region Administrator of the Year.

As well as Manning's win, Waipū Cove also had the Rookie Lifeguard of the Year in Zac Brown-Hale, and its Northland Education Tour earned the CSE Genesis Innovation of the Year Award.

And Whangārei Heads lifeguard John-Michael Swannix won the award for Outstanding Contribution to Support Services. The Northland clubs won all four awards they were finalists in.

John Swannix, from Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving Club, won Northern Region Surf Life Saving's Outstanding Contribution to Support Services Award.

This was also the third year in a row that Waipū Cove won the Rookie Lifeguard of the Year after Josh Baker in 2017 and Emily Stolwerk in 2018.

"The club is proud of its rookie programme and the way we integrate our rookies into the patrolling roster, helping coach younger junior surf members, encourage them to compete in surf sport and learn about the beach environment so when they hit 14 they are ready to become well rounded exceptional lifeguards," said club captain Manning.

For the Beach Safety Education Tour of Northland's unpatrolled beaches the club took 11 lifeguards and 4 junior surf members to five different locations around the North where there had previously been drownings - Kai Iwi Lakes, Matai Bay, Taupo Bay, Cable Bay, and Matapouri.

Zac Brown-Hale, from Waipū Cove SLSC, is the Northern Region Surf Life Saving's Rookie Lifeguard of the Year.

"We ran rescue demonstrations using rescue tubes, boards and IRB, first aid demonstrations, and education about how to spot a rip and stay safe in the water, as well as junior surf games for the children. We are so proud of our small club making a big impact on surf lifesaving across the northern region," Manning said.

She said surf lifesaving was a rewarding activity.

"It's great to be able to give something back to the community and know you are helping people. It's a really important service," Manning said.

"I love the people and the teamwork and really enjoy watching the youngsters grow. It's great seeing them come through the club and grow into great leaders. There are so many leadership opportunities in surf lifesaving and it teaches the youngsters so much.

"I love those leadership opportunities for people and we have huge camaraderie that we all enjoy . . . and what's better than being on one of our beautiful beaches on a fine day."

Northland's patrolled beaches are at Waipū Cove, Ocean Beach, Mangawhai, Ruakākā and Ahipara, with the season running from Labour Weekend to Easter.