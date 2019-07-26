

American musician and book lover and Frank Zappa once said "So many books, so little time."

But Northland bibliophiles will have two days to pour through thousands of books on sale at the annual Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale this weekend.

Being held at Forum North, in Whangārei, tomorrow and Sunday, the sale has tens of thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and jigsaw puzzles on offer for those with a bit of time to pour through the dozens of boxes. And they can then read them at their leisure.

The Zonta Clubs of Hatea and Whangārei are putting on the event again, with proceeds going to the support and education of women in the community.

Advertisement

As well as giving to local causes, the Whangārei and the Hatea clubs put proceeds into the national Zonta organisation's annual cause.

Irene McPherson, from Zonta Whangārei, said there were are least 500 boxes of books to be rifled through at the weekend and she was sure there would be something for everybody's tastes.

She said there are many categories of books on offer this weekend, including fiction, non-fiction, history, biographies, gardening, cooking, war, westerns, wellbeing, art, poetry and music.

No matter what your taste is in reading, Zonta believes you'll be able to find something to sate your appetite at Forum North this weekend.

This is the 26th year of the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale and in that time it has raised more than $500,000.

The doors open on the Great New Zealand Book Sale at Forum North, Whangārei, at 7am on Saturday, until 5pm, and again on Sunday, from 8am to 2pm.