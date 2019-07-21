

Reuben Williams has plasters covering multiple dog bite wounds on both his hands and his dog Waitangi also sports bite injuries after he had to fight off attacking dogs.

The Raumanga dog owner reckons he and his canine companion Waitangi were lucky not to suffer worse injuries in a terrifying dog attack.

And Williams said if it had been a child who was attacked by two unrestrained dogs in a local park the outcome could have been tragic.

"I'm a big guy I could fight off these two dogs ... a small child would have had no chance at all against these vicious dogs."

The attack comes as communities around Northland voice their concerns over savage dogs on the loose and has some people too afraid to walk their own streets.

In Dargaville residents have petitioned the council for better enforcement while attacks by wandering dogs are back in the spotlight in the Far North district with two children mauled in Moerewa and more stock killed in Waipapa in recent months.

Kaikohe man Jim Morgan, aged 95, has been attacked a number of times not far from his home in Harold Ave St while walking his dog Sandy. Last December another attack by wandering dogs on Sandy meant the fox-terrier cross had to be euthanised.

And wandering dogs killed at least two dozen rare Araucana chickens at a Haruru Falls property in the last few weeks. A dog had been surrendered by the owner last Thursday and is expected to be destroyed.

Williams said after the attack only a few hundred metres from his home last Monday he wanted to get a message out to dog owners and that was: "Just stick to the rules and keep your dogs under control or on a leash, it might save some one's life."

There was clear signage at entrances to Raumanga Scenic Reserve to keep dogs on a leash.

The experience has left both man and best friend shaken. Reuben said he will be carrying protection with him in the future.

Williams, 44, was with Waitangi on an early morning walk on Raumanga Scenic Reserve when they came across unrestrained dogs and their owner about 6am.

"Two of the three dogs came bounding down the hill and starting attacking me. They hit me pretty hard and nearly winded me," Williams recalls.

As he was trying to get the attacking dogs away he yelled out to the woman with the dogs to get them under control.

"I don't want to get bitten," was her response.

Williams finally managed to kick the dogs and they retreated.

With his hands covered in blood he made it to his car, put Waitangi in the back, and drove to Whangārei Emergency department.

But after waiting more than an hour he left and drove to where his mother worked at a local residential hospital and had nurses bandage his wounds.

By the end of the week the duo were recovering well but were still shaken.

"I'm a serious stroke survivor so I don't handle stressful and panicked situations very well."

Following the stroke four years ago Williams had to learn how to walk and talk again after being in an induced coma for a month.

Williams said he did not report the attack as he did not know who the woman was.

"If people own aggressive dogs its important they keep them under control. I'd hate for my neighbours young kids to get attacked and they practice rugby and touch in that park all the time."