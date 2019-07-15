Police have named the man who died following a water incident on the Hokianga Harbour last week.

He was 69-year-old Danny James Griffin. Police said he was one of three on board the boat when it flipped at the entrance to Hokianga Harbour, on the Far North's west coast, about 12.15pm last Thursday. Coastguard Hokianga, Coastguard Northland Air Patrol, Northland police Search and Rescue and several private vessels were involved in the search. The two others thrown from the boat were rescued by a passing boat and taken to Opononi.

Man's cattle suffered

A 62-year-old Northland farmer has been fined $5000 and banned from owning more than 70 cows for two years after being found guilty of a range of animal welfare offences.

Kenneth Charles Wood was sentenced at the Whangārei District Court. As well as the fine and ban, he was ordered to pay court costs of $130 and veterinary costs of $525.

The Ministry for Primary Industries brought a prosecution against Woods after receiving a complaint about the state of some of his cattle on his Oruawharo property.

MPI is concerned that this was an avoidable situation where animals suffered unnecessarily as a result of the farmer failing to ensure his cattle's physical, health and daily needs were met.

Fake ticket sales alleged

A 19-year-old Whangārei woman has appeared in court on 13 charges after allegedly selling fake concert tickets through the internet. Tacita Joyce, of Raumanga, made her first appearance in Whangārei District Court yesterday relating to charges that spanned a period between July 2018 to May this year. It involves 25 tickets to various concerts in New Zealand including Six60, Listen In, Eminem Rapture tour, John Mayer and Kendrick Lamar and came to a total of $3879.82. Joyce was remanded on bail to August 26.

Convictions for returned Northlander

A Northland man with convictions in Australia has been sentenced to community work for his first offences on this side of the ditch.

Manuel Tohu, of Whangārei, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, failing to remain stopped for police, unlicensed driver, driving with an excess breath alcohol level, possession of utensils for methamphetamine and assaulting a police officer. Judge Deidre Orchard sentenced Tohu to a total of 80 hours' community work and disqualified him from driving for 12 months. She took into consideration he had spent three weeks in jail.

Firearms charges

A Whangārei man charged with unlawfully possessing a cache of firearms has been further remanded in custody.

Daniel Paul van Houten, 36, from Raumanga, faces six charges of unlawful possession, including possessing a .233 AK47 and an improvised explosive device. His charges also include possessing a comet flare gun, a semi-automatic 308, rounds of .233 ammunition and rounds of 308 ammunition. The charges date back to April 5, exactly three weeks after the Christchurch mosque shootings and was part of the police operation Whakahaumanu.

Yesterday he appeared via an audio visual link. He will appear again in August for a trial date to be set.

Dog attacks toddler

A 2-year-old Far North girl has suffered facial injuries after being attacked by a dog. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at Takou Bay, north of Kerikeri, with the toddler taken first to a medical centre then transported to hospital.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said it appeared the injuries had been caused by the family pet. Police had spoken to the parents who said the dog had since been put down.

A Far North District Council spokesman said the incident had been reported by someone outside the family and the parents of the child had been contacted by Animal Management Officers. They were told, however, the dog did not attack the child but accidentally knocked her over. The owners had destroyed the dog themselves.