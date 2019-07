Northland hosted its first comic book and pop culture convention at the weekend with PLUNGE! Indie Comic Convention promoting independent comic book creators, on Saturday, at 116 Bank St, Whangārei.

The event included guest panels with speakers, local artists and arts community leaders also spoke, and local vendors sold art and other memorabilia.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along too.

Librarian Glenn Davidson at the comic convention at 116 Bank St.

Shane Evans, illustrator, drew up a storm at PLUNGE!

Neil Lambess, from Storytime, with some of his wares.

'Rouge Dude' Ben Pickerill from Whangārei played the part at the comic convention.