The school holidays have provided some new learning experiences for a group of kids on a holiday programme at Whangārei Heads.
Skids - Safe Kids In Daily Supervision - took 12 kids from its Parua Bay centre to the Heads Up Adventures park as part of the centre's school holiday programme.
Tracy Noble, from Skids, said the children had a great time learning about nature with Warren Gill from Heads Up giving a back-to-basics bush walk, survival skills, water purifying, knot tying, bird watching tramp for them.
As part of the trip they also got to meet some koūra - freshwater crayfish - and visit a pa site.
Advertisement
Skids, which also has a centre in One Tree Pt, is one of many organisations providing school holiday programmes in Northland.