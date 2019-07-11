The school holidays have provided some new learning experiences for a group of kids on a holiday programme at Whangārei Heads.

Skids - Safe Kids In Daily Supervision - took 12 kids from its Parua Bay centre to the Heads Up Adventures park as part of the centre's school holiday programme.

Tracy Noble, from Skids, said the children had a great time learning about nature with Warren Gill from Heads Up giving a back-to-basics bush walk, survival skills, water purifying, knot tying, bird watching tramp for them.

As part of the trip they also got to meet some koūra - freshwater crayfish - and visit a pa site.

Skids, which also has a centre in One Tree Pt, is one of many organisations providing school holiday programmes in Northland.

Sefton Delaney, 8, learned that koūra - freshwater crayfish - carry their eggs under their body.

Humphrey Delaney, 8, enjoyed meeting a koūra - freshwater crayfish - on his school holiday programme.

Zoe Brown, 6, goes on an adventure at the Heads Up Adventures park with others from the Skids Parua Bay centre.