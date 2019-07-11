The school holidays have provided some new learning experiences for a group of kids on a holiday programme at Whangārei Heads.

Skids - Safe Kids In Daily Supervision - took 12 kids from its Parua Bay centre to the Heads Up Adventures park as part of the centre's school holiday programme.

Tracy Noble, from Skids, said the children had a great time learning about nature with Warren Gill from Heads Up giving a back-to-basics bush walk, survival skills, water purifying, knot tying, bird watching tramp for them.

As part of the trip they also got to meet some koūra - freshwater crayfish - and visit a pa site.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Skids, which also has a centre in One Tree Pt, is one of many organisations providing school holiday programmes in Northland.

Sefton Delaney, 8, learned that koūra - freshwater crayfish - carry their eggs under their body.
Sefton Delaney, 8, learned that koūra - freshwater crayfish - carry their eggs under their body.
Humphrey Delaney, 8, enjoyed meeting a koūra - freshwater crayfish - on his school holiday programme.
Humphrey Delaney, 8, enjoyed meeting a koūra - freshwater crayfish - on his school holiday programme.
Zoe Brown, 6, goes on an adventure at the Heads Up Adventures park with others from the Skids Parua Bay centre.
Zoe Brown, 6, goes on an adventure at the Heads Up Adventures park with others from the Skids Parua Bay centre.
Ella Noble, 7, and others from Skids Parua Bay, learned about nature on their school holidays programme at Heads Up.
Ella Noble, 7, and others from Skids Parua Bay, learned about nature on their school holidays programme at Heads Up.

Related articles: