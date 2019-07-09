The Rubbish Trip is visiting Northland this week to give people ideas on how to reduce their household rubbish so less goes to landfills.

The Rubbish Trip, run by Hannah Blumhardt and partner Liam Prince, travels the country delivering free talks and presentations to communities, schools, organisations, about how individuals can reduce their household rubbish.

Their talks are based on their own research and experience after living without a rubbish bin for over almost five years.

''We've been on the road delivering these presentations for two years now. We've delivered over 300 presentations to over 16,000 people in every region, city and almost every district in NZ. We are finally returning to Northland - we last toured here in October 2017 - and we've got a very full line up of events for the whole of July and August.'' Blumhardt

said.

Advertisement

''It's especially relevant because it's currently Plastic Free July.''

Northland has a major problem with fly tipping and Blumhardt said if people did not produce household rubbish, there would be no need to dump it, so she hoped the talks would help reduce the problem in the region.

Their flagship talk is Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, which will be held at The Remakery, in Woods Rd, Whangārei, today from 6pm to 8pm, co-hosted with The ReMakery, Forward, and For Our Real Clean Environment.

On Thursday its BareEssentials: DIY Zero Waste Toiletries & Cleaners talk will be on at the ReMakery from 6pm to 8pm.

Next week the Rubbish Trip will visit the Far North.

On July 17 the Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach talk will be held from 5.30pm to 7.45pm at Bay of Islands Community Centre, Level 1, 76 Marsden Rd, Paihia, co-hosted with Zero Waste Granny, Turning the Tide: Paihia Zero Waste Action, and Focus Paihia.

On July 21 the talk will be held at Cafe at Redwoods, Kerikeri, co-hosted with Plastic Free Kerikeri, Cafe at Redwoods and Transition Towns Bay of Islands, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The same talk will then be held on July 23 at Riverview School Hall, Kerikeri, co-hosted with Plastic Free Kerikeri, Riverview School, Transition Towns Bay of Islands, from 7pm to 9pm; on July 31 from 6.30pm top 8.30pm at The Theosophy Centre, Waikare Ave, Kaeo, co-hosted with Plastic Free Kaeo.

It will then go to D'Vine Community Oasis, 12 Wellington St, Russell, on August 3 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and at Eco Centre Kaitaia, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on August 6.

The ZeroWaste My Pantry! How to make easy snacks, treats and staples from unpackaged ingredient talk will then be held from 1pm to 3pm at Kaitaia's Eco Centre Kaitaia, on August 10.

People can look up the events on The Rubbish Trip Facebook page or at www.therubbishtrip.co.nz.