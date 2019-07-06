Villa on the move

An old villa that formerly housed an early childcare centre in central Whangārei is about to be moved. The villa on Dent St was jacked up and trucks put in place yesterday afternoon. If it all goes according to plan, the villa, formerly home to the Forum North childcare centre, will be moved to a southern location tomorrow.

Principals stop talking

Primary and intermediate principals who are NZEI Te Riu Roa members have voted to stop communication with the Ministry of Education and cease participation in any ministry-led work groups, taskforces or meetings. It follows the rejection in June of the ministry's latest collective agreement offer and a nationwide action on Tuesday during which hundreds of primary and intermediate principals delivered letters to ministry offices across the country. In Northland, primary school principals assembled at ministry offices in Whangārei and Kerikeri. A spokesman said principals informed officials they would stop communication until Education Minister Chris Hipkins addressed the key issue of pay parity for primary principals compared with their secondary counterparts.

10th Food and Wine Festival

Automatic 80s at the Bay of Islands Wine and Food Festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia's It! Bay of Islands Food and Wine Festival marks its 10th anniversary with a tweaked format which won't feature a big-name band but will have a lower ticket price. The change is a response to the increasing cost of major bands and audience feedback about the entry price. The headline act for the October 5 show on Paihia's Village Green will be popular '80s covers band Automatic 80s, one of the support bands at last year's festival. Other performers will include Boh Runga (her sister Pearl plays keyboards in Automatic 80s), White Chapel Jak, and Double Shot. The festival was founded by Business Paihia to bring more people to the town in the shoulder season and is organised by Blah Blah Marketing.

Willow-Jean Prime promoted

Northland-based Labour list MP Willow-Jean Prime is among those promoted in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's recent Cabinet reshuffle. Prime's new title — her first since entering Parliament in the 2017 election — is Parliamentary Private Secretary for Local Government, serving under Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Prime, who was previously a Far North District councillor and has a background in law and Māori development, said she was passionate about local government and excited to be able to put her skills and knowledge to use.

Comic book convention

Northland will host its first comic book and pop culture convention, PLUNGE!, to promote independent comic book creators. The event will include guest panels with speakers, hosted by local personality Mike Botur. Jade Morgan (NorthTec applied arts), Phillip Hetaraka (The Design School), Shane Evans (graphic design and illustrator) and Hinurewa te Hau (Creative Northland) are among the local artists and arts community leaders who will be speaking. There will also be a Skype keynote delivery by Hawk Sanders (Rising Sun Comics, Disney toy designer). Local vendors will be on site selling art. PLUNGE! is from 12pm to 5pm on July 13, at 116 Bank St, Whangārei. Entry by gold coin for 7-12 year olds, $5 for 13+, and $10 for a family pass.