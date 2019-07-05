Mangonui residents are being asked for their views on a waterfront upgrade aiming to create a ''vibrant public space'' and improve the town's connection with the harbour.

The proposal follows years of controversy over the historic town's harbourside, much of which has centred around a safety barrier along part of the current boardwalk.

The latest plan has been developed by the Mangonui Waterfront Facilities Working Group, based on ideas from the community, and will be part-funded by the Far North District Council to the tune of $1.2 million.

The draft plan includes:

Advertisement

• Extending the wharf beside the curved section of boardwalk (near the war memorial) and adding a gangway and pontoon.

• Extending the boardwalk by 550m to Māori Pt.

• Creating a walkway from Māori Pt to State Highway 10.

• Replacing an 80m temporary barrier, erected last year to comply with a resource consent, with planter boxes and seats.

• Building a wharf between Four Square and the war memorial to remove the need for a safety barrier.

• Replacing the jetty near Thomas St with a new jetty, gangway, pontoon and steps.

Working group spokesman Eddie Aickin said the plan aimed to connect the town with the harbour and improve access to the water for activities such as boating, fishing and swimming.

"We've tried to come up with a plan that minimises the need for safety barriers and supports a wider range of activities at the waterfront, so it becomes a more vibrant public space."

Artist's impression of part of the proposed Mangonui waterfront development. Image / FNDC

Ultimately, however, consent authorities would determine the final design, including where barriers were needed. No barriers were proposed between Thomas St and the Four Square but could be required along a new section of boardwalk between Thomas St and Esquire Motel.

That was because the boardwalk's primary use would be as a thoroughfare, not a wharf, and the Building Code required safety barriers where there was a drop of 1m or more.

Aickin said the project could be eligible for a Provincial Growth Fund grant but the working group needed to show it would create tourism jobs and help Māori and the wider community realise their aspirations.

Planning for Mangonui's waterfront makeover started in 1994. The original project started in 2007 with the $1.12m price tag blowing out by more than $300,000. A timber boardwalk was added due to controversy over the design.

Later, due to safety concerns from Kenana Marae in particular, various temporary barriers were put up along the boardwalk and removed. A fence was erected last year after the Northland Regional Council threatened the district council with an abatement notice for failing to meet the terms of its resource consent.

• Go to www.fndc.govt.nz or to see the plans and give feedback by July 31. The plans are also available at Mangonui Stationery and forms have been delivered to Mangonui households.