An innovative community hub is rapidly taking shape on what used to be a carpark behind Kawakawa's Hundertwasser toilets.

The $6.4 million Te Hononga project will house a public library, council service centre, art gallery, workshop, showers and toilets, and an interpretative centre dedicated to the artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

A town square on the site of the old post office and library, as well as new bus and car parking, also form part of the project.

With 70 per cent of the rammed-earth walls complete and work underway to roof the library/workshop, Te Hononga is on track for a March/April 2020 opening.

Photos by Sue Shepherd and Avail Pacific.

Maud Cook-Davies, one of many Mid North artists involved in the project, strolls through what will be a workshop and public library. Photo / Sue Shepherd

The ground floor of a rammed-earth interpretative centre dedicated to the artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser is nearing completion. The floor above it will house a gallery. Photo / Sue Shepherd

Trainees from the Regent Training Centre take a break from helping build the rammed-earth walls. Photo / Sue Shepherd

Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park Charitable Trust chairwoman Noma Shepherd discusses the project with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / Sue Shepherd

The construction team and trainees with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones. Photo / Sue Shepherd

Harnett Builders apprentice Michiko Cooper (centre) and Regent Training Centre trainees Jimmi Reihana and Shalamar Fiu show MP Willow-Jean Prime and Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones around the building site. Photo / Sue Shepherd

Rammed-earth expert Rueben Taipari shares a hongi with Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones while MP Willow-Jean Prime looks on. Photo / Sue Shepherd