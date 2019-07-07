On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
An innovative community hub is rapidly taking shape on what used to be a carpark behind Kawakawa's Hundertwasser toilets.
The $6.4 million Te Hononga project will house a public library, council service centre, art gallery, workshop, showers and toilets, and an interpretative centre dedicated to the artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
A town square on the site of the old post office and library, as well as new bus and car parking, also form part of the project.
With 70 per cent of the rammed-earth walls complete and work underway to roof the library/workshop, Te Hononga is on track for a March/April 2020 opening.