Determined to see the taonga home safe, Reweti arranged to pick it up today.

“I didn’t ask any questions,” she said.

The koru's safe return has brought welcome relief to Mike Mudford's whānau.

“I just wanted it in my arms.”

Reweti said she had faith the koru would be returned.

“We are really, really blessed, some families don’t even get them back.”

Mudford‘s widow, Jeanne, had told her stepdaughter the theft was like losing her husband again.

Reweti had described the act as sacrilege and demanded the safe return of the taonga.

The whānau planned to contact a stonemason to organise the restoration of the stone so it may sit atop the grave at Old Mt Wesley Cemetery again.

The koru, worth about $2000, went missing sometime last week. On Tuesday it was cleansed at Uretiti and will eventually be returned to the grave of Mike Mudford.

It would likely be months before it was restored and there would be meetings to ensure it was done in a way that it could never be taken again.

“They [the stonemason] are blown away that anyone could do such a thing, they’ve never heard anything like it.”

Reweti has passed on all the information she has to the police, determined to see those who stole the taonga held to account.

She said she had been “blown away” by the community support and outrage.

Reweti said her stepmother was “over the moon” to see the koru’s safe return.

“She said, ‘You’re definitely your dad’s daughter’.”

