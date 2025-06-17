Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland schools doubt impact of Government’s disposable vape ban

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Disposable vapes are now banned in New Zealand. But school principals say it might not be enough. Photo / 123rf

Disposable vapes are now banned in New Zealand. But school principals say it might not be enough. Photo / 123rf

Northland educators say the ban on disposable vapes may be too little, too late.

As of today, the Government has banned the distribution, manufacture, sale and supply of disposable vapes, with suppliers falling short facing a fine of up to $400,000.

The vapes sell for as little as $10.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate