A family of six is staying in a Kaikohe motel after being evicted by the Salvation Army from an emergency housing unit in Whangārei.

Kayla Tua and her partner Terrence Taiapo, who have four of their children living with them, received their marching orders last week after they had a verbal stoush with staff at the Salvation Army's Aubrey St centre.

The notice terminating the contract with the Salvation Army states the couple behaved ''in an intimidating manner''.

The family had less than 24 hours notice to vacate the unit at the Casa Blanca Motel in Kauika St. Later that

