A house inspired by Central Otago but located in Northland was one of the winners at the 2019 Auckland/Northland ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards held last night.

Designed by Simon Mandeno of Mandeno Design Ltd the house, in Maungatapere, won the Residential New Home between 150sq m and 300sq m category.

The home, titled "Te Mara Estate Residence", was praised by the judging panel for being a fun, playful and highly crafted space with a touch of drama.

Judges also praised Mandeno for telling the personal story of the client so eloquently.

The homeowner was looking for a light and open home that embraced the country lifestyle.

They also wanted the property to reflect their love of homes from the Central Otago region.

Design elements from the Central Otago region were incorporated into the home.

"The needs and desires of the homeowner are of great importance and should always be front of mind for every designer. In Te Mara Estate Residence by Simon Mandeno we can see the result of a designer working hard to create a space that embodies the vision of the homeowner, star drenched luxury, outdoor shower and all. Well done to all the designers who received regional and commended awards," said Architectural Designers New Zealand CEO Gregory Watts.

The outdoor shower faces up to the sky, creating a personal touch to the design.

Held annually, the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards celebrates the creative talent of architectural designers and architects from New Zealand. Awarding designs in multiple categories, projects include residential, commercial, alterations, interiors and multi-use designs. The other major award winners of the night were Mark McLeay of Creative Arch and Madushin Amarasekera of Construckt Architects Ltd. Maurice Regeer of MnM Design, Michael Macfie of Macfie Architectural Design Ltd and Mark Callander of Creative Arch all received commended awards.