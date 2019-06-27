Students looking to enter a career in the rewarding and diversified primary sector next year should be considering applying for Whangārei A&P Society's annual Agricultural Scholarship. Entries are now open for the scholarship, which was increased to $9000 last year to provide greater assistance to cover study costs over a three-year period, for the successful applicant. The scholarship criteria and application forms are available from Whangārei Agricultural & Pastoral Society on (09) 438 3109, or from their office at 127 Bank St, or from http://whangareiap.org.nz/education/our-scholarship.

Seatbelt use praised

Kaikohe's Chief Fire Officer, Bull Hutchinson, gave seatbelts the credit for a family of four escaping serious injury after their car crashed off Te Irenga Rd, southwest of Kaikohe, flipped and rolled into a paddock during heavy rain on Tuesday morning. A woman was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital with back and neck injuries, a man was believed to have suffered whiplash, while two children were unhurt.

Sentencing adjourned

Sentencing for a Northland man who has pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery relating to a service station has again been adjourned. Hori Lawrence, 24, of Raumanga, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday for sentencing that could not proceed as he needed more time to complete treatment at Odyssey House in Auckland. The robbery was of the Gas service station in Ruakākā in April. Lawrence will reappear on October 8.

Bail breach earns jail

A man released on bail after being charged in relation to the ram raid of a Whangārei jewellery business is now behind bars for allegedly breaching bail conditions. Jake Gent, 28, appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday on a charge of breaching an electronic monitoring bail condition not to posses or consume drugs or alcohol. Gent is to appear again on July 12 on charges of unlawfully entering Global Diamonds and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. Two others jointly charged will also appear on the same date.

New fungicide application

The Environmental Protection Authority is inviting comment on an application to introduce the fungicide Amicus to New Zealand, for the control of club root in transplanted brassica crops and powdery scab in potatoes. The active ingredient in Amicus, amisulbrom, is new to New Zealand, and is applied to brassicas as a pre-plant seedling drench and to potatoes as an in-furrow spray. The applicant, Nufarm, has acknowledged that there are some risks associated with Amicus, but claims that they can be managed and mitigated by following the instructions for its use. The application has been publicly notified and submissions close on July 19 at epa.govt.nz/public-consultations/open-consultations/a-new-fungicide-amicus/