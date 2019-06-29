

Whangārei's three Presbyterian congregations have united under a new banner.

The Presbyterian Church has been part of Whangarei since 1859 and St Andrew's, on the corner of Hunt and Bank Streets, has been a significant landmark for over 150 years.

Trinity Tikipunga and St James Onerahi carried that Presbyterian presence into those areas as the city grew and developed. However this year there is a significant change happening as the three congregations come together under the banner of HopeWhangarei.

This does not mean that they will not be Presbyterian anymore, in fact the three churches are proud of their heritage and history and the contribution they have made to the city and people's lives. This move does not mean that the church buildings or services are closing, rather it will be one church, worshipping at three sites.

This development has been in the making for the past three years, with all three working through a process of reflection and as a result enthusiastically embraced this change.

In a vote on June 9, 97 per cent of members were in favour of the change.

Leading the change is the new Senior Minister, Rev Howard Carter, who was inducted three weeks ago.

Rev Carter comes to Whangarei with his wife Kris, a high school maths teacher, and youngest son Isaac, with much experience to share.

The vision, inspired by other Presbyterian churches in other New Zealand centres, is to come together to share the increased cost of ordained ministry, and to cut out duplication of all the work that goes into being church.

''By coming together our people will find they have more energy," he said.

"The desire of HopeWhangarei, is to build a flourishing intergenerational fellowships across the three sites, that will seek God's best for the city and beyond."

Rev Carter said he is excited to be working with Rev Lorne Campbell and a team of elders, staff and leaders to initiate these changes that will bring hope to people in the community.

HopeWhangarei will be launched at a special service at 10am on June 30 at the Northland Event Centre.

The moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand, the Right Reverend Fakaofo Kaio, will be speaking and constituting the new entity, and there will be other guests including former ministers and Whangarei Mayor, Sheryl Mai.