Junior rugby teams playing at Kensington Park on Saturday paid tribute to the 9-year-old boy Whangārei boy who was killed while crossing Kamo Rd.

Teams and coaches huddled in a minute's silence before their games and some also performed a haka to honour the life of Connor Rau, who was known by many children in the local rugby community.

There were several family members and friends of Connor's in the teams which came together to reflect in silence, then played against each other with feeling.

Some young players from Whau Valley School, which the deceased boy had attended, wore their school uniform tops instead of their regular strip.

Connor was crossing Kamo Rd to go to school last Wednesday at about 8.10am when he was hit by a northbound truck and died at the scene.

Eseta Tamati, coach of the under-8 Marist Terminators, said her team and other Marist players wore black armbands for their games.

''We wanted to show support for his family. One of his cousins plays for us, and it's a good way for the community to acknowledge this loss. The shock of Connor's death goes deep and it's also important to get the message out for them to take care crossing our busy roads.''

