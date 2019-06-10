Te Pu o Te Wheke Community Art Gallery opened on Broadway, Kaikohe, and celebrated its new status as a charitable trust on Friday night.

The brainchild of Kaikohe woman Sasha Wilson, the gallery first opened three years ago in a former hardware store with the aim of giving local artists an outlet and an affordable place to showcase their work.

The old premises are now leased out so the gallery has moved across the road into a former surplus store and plans to use the extra space for workshops in weaving, woodturning and other artforms, as well as a healing room for health practitioners.

Upcoming events include a talk about a project to recreate Te Rā, the only traditional Māori sail known to exist; light sculpture workshops for a Matariki trail; and a video exhibition by Kaikohe youth.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The gallery's name translates as "The Centre of the Octopus", a reference to Kaikohe's location at the centre of the many arms of Ngāpuhi.

Bebe Bourke of Kaikohe weaves a kahupukawhiwhi or shoulder cape. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bebe Bourke of Kaikohe weaves a kahupukawhiwhi or shoulder cape. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Peter Stoddard of Kaikohe with trust chairman John Hayward. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Peter Stoddard of Kaikohe with trust chairman John Hayward. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hilary Warren of Otaua with some of her recycled fabric bags. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hilary Warren of Otaua with some of her recycled fabric bags. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Annais Allen of Kaikohe with prints/collages from her series Transforming Symbols of Conflict. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Annais Allen of Kaikohe with prints/collages from her series Transforming Symbols of Conflict. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Trust chairman John Hayward with some of his paintings. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Trust chairman John Hayward with some of his paintings. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Sabine Weber-Beard of Kaikohe with one of her fused glass artworks. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Sabine Weber-Beard of Kaikohe with one of her fused glass artworks. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Weaver Mandy Sunlight of Whangarei talks to printmaker Annais Allen of Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Weaver Mandy Sunlight of Whangarei talks to printmaker Annais Allen of Kaikohe. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Founder Sasha Wilson speaks during the new gallery's opening. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Founder Sasha Wilson speaks during the new gallery's opening. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Minister Mihiterina Cribb (seated, left) listens to the speeches. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Minister Mihiterina Cribb (seated, left) listens to the speeches. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Gallery founder Sasha Wilson (centre) with son Reece Wilson and mother Anita Wilson. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Gallery founder Sasha Wilson (centre) with son Reece Wilson and mother Anita Wilson. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Aiden Mayall of Kaikohe makes a funny face while mum Aimee Ruka is distracted by an artwork. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Seven-year-old Aiden Mayall of Kaikohe makes a funny face while mum Aimee Ruka is distracted by an artwork. Photo / Peter de Graaf