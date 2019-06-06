TODAY

• Live music with Tangent, 7.30pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• A Celebration of Gin, 2pm, Kauri Cliffs Lodge, 139 Tepene Tablelands Rd, Matauri Bay, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Katie Martucci with Mark Mazengarb & Jess Hindin, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Old Library Building Arts Centre, 7 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Rock The Frock 2019, 7pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics Club Competition, 8am-5pm, WAGS - Trigg Sports Arena, Park Ave, Whangārei

• The Rare Occasion V - Live Music Showcase, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Parihaka Summit Clean Up, 10am-12pm, Parihaka Lookout carpark 145 Memorial Drive, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Anti Bullying Workshop BOI Area, 1pm-2.30pm, Kingston House, 123 Hone Heke Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

SUNDAY

• Parihaka Trail Run/Walk, 7am-2pm, Whangārei Falls Scenic Reserve, 6 Ngunguru Rd, Whangārei.

• Community Planting Day, 10am-2pm, Kamo Springs Flat Rd, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Body&Brain Yoga, 2pm-3.30pm, Municipal Building, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, June 10, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, June 10, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, June 10, Tuesday, June 11, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, cnr Boswell and Grant streets, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Missions Masterclass, Tuesday, June 11, 7pm-8.45pm, Christian Renewal Fellowship, 2 Tarewa Rd, Morningside, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), Tuesday, June 11, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, June 11, 10am-1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, June 11, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Aroha Music Society: The Donizetti Trio, Wednesday, June 12, 7.30pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Clear Direction - Rediscover What Really Drives You, Wednesday, June 12, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, June 12, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Class, Wednesday, June 12, 12pm-1pm, Big Tree Studio, 28 Vine St, Whangārei.

• Duo Coco, Thursday, June 13, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, June 13, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, June 13, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, June 13, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Thursday, June 13, 5.15pm-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz if you want your event listed.