Northland book lovers will be in for a treat next month with thousands of books on offer at the Zonta Great New Zealand Book Sale in Whangārei.

The Zonta Clubs of Hatea and Whangārei are calling on the public to donate books, CDs, DVDs and Jigsaw puzzles for the sale, that will be held at Forum North on July 27 and 28.

The sale will see tens of thousands of books and some puzzles on offer with thousands expected through Forum North during the two days.

People can drop off their donations to the Settlers Discovery Hotel, Cowleys Hire in Commerce St and Trimac Services in Kioreroa Rd. Zonta may be able to collect donations by emailing whangarei@zonta.org.nz.

Zonta club members will collect, sort and pack books into 1000 or more cardboard boxes in a commercial space in Whangārei ahead of the Great Sale.

The doors open on the Great New Zealand Book Sale at Forum North, Whangārei, from 7am until 5pm on Saturday, July 27 and from 9am to 3pm on July 28.

Money raised from the event will be donated to local charities.

Over the years the book sales have raised more than $500,000 for the support and education of women in the community.