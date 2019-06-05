Punters were able to browse a range of goodies for sale at a Whangārei community market this long weekend.

The Monday Market at Kaurihohore Hall is an initiative of the Kaurihohore/Kamo Co-operating Parish which is held on the Mondays of holiday weekends.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along.

Jeanette Osborne, Judy Allen and Pat Gibson man the Parkinson's Northland stall. Photo / Tania Whyte

The stalls at the Monday Markets. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ann Dickson, Bailey Dickson, Katie Gwilliam,12, Emily Gwilliam, 9, and Libby Dickson, 9 at The 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade sausage sizzle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lee Derrick and some of her beautifully quilted bags. Photo / Tania Whyte

Sue Blair, Jenny Blair-Bellamy and Brian Blair with Charlie Blair-Bellamy, 9 months, during a family outing. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tessa Foster with her driftwood fish sculptures created by her family. She has family beach days to find the raw materials to use. Photo / Tania Whyte

Shona Irving knits toys and cardigans for her "no life knitting" hobby. Photo / Tania Whyte

