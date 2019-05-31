Several Northland cheesemakers have been recognised in the 2019 Champions of Cheese Awards. Gold medals were awarded to Jennifer Rodrigue, who raises Nubian goats at Waipu, for her Belle Chevre Flat White and her Tuscan Table Cheese; Winsam Just Ewe, near Kerikeri, for a Samara sheep's cheese; and Mahoe Farmhouse Cheese, at Oromahoe, for their Cumin Gouda. Whangārei's Grinning Gecko Cheese Company won silver medals for its Buffaloumi, Buffalo Bliss, Brie, Camembert and Kau Piro; while Rodrigue gained silvers for her Belle Chevre Feta and Belle Chevre Sweet Citrus. As earlier reported, Mahoe Farmhouse Cheese also won one of the supreme awards with their Cumin Gouda named the country's best Dutch-style cheese and Champion of Champions in the boutique producer category.

More yacht workers

More companies and individuals are putting their hands up to work on a yacht donated to a Whangārei-based group working with disadvantaged children. The 26-foot (8m) Raven 26 was hauled out at Orams Marine in Auckland on Thursday with work getting under way in earnest yesterday. Comedian and mental health campaigner Mike King, who put donor Michelle Maihi in touch with the recipient, Jolene Busby of Kōhatu after-school programme, was due to drop in to the boatyard yesterday to meet the volunteers. The latest firm to join the effort is Whangārei's Calibre Sails, with director David ''Waldo'' Parr offering free servicing of the boat's sails.

Matariki exhibition

Rawene's No 1 Parnell gallery has issued an open invitation to contribute to its Matariki exhibition, which will run from June 15 to July 24. The Matariki cluster of stars will appear in the dawn sky on June 25, signalling the start of the Māori New Year, traditionally a time to celebrate new life, remember those who have passed and plan for the future. All work must be delivered to the gallery between June 11 and 13. Phone Lynn on (09) 405 7520 for an entry form.

Ambassador Award

A $1000 cash prize is up for grabs for Far North youth aged 15-19. Entrants in the Lions International Young Ambassador Award should be capable public speakers, demonstrate leadership skills and have done volunteer work in their communities. For more information contact Elaine Goodson on elaine.goodson@harcourtsboi.co.nz or 027 522 3334.

Free plants offered

Whangārei District Council has announced from Tuesday next week, free plants will be available for those wishing to take part in the unique Pohutukawa Coast Programme - which will see over 3800 young plants given to ratepayers to help re-vegetate our district. If you want more information on the project see this website http://www.wdc.govt.nz/FreePlants.

Audition call

A group of Whangārei award winning playwrights are to stage a selection of their national and international short plays, in collaboration with Company of Giants, at 116 Bank St in September, but first they need some more actors to fill some roles. They are headed by multi award winning playwright and director Richard Harris who recently won the prestigious International Noosa Arts Theatre Award for Best Play, gaining him the coveted Eleanor Nimmo Prize. Harris has written and directed plays both at home and internationally and will be directing the Shortcuts productions. Andi Podesta and Grahame Maclean will be producing the unique theatre event. With a top ranking comedian as MC, the evening promises to be an eventful night of comedy and drama. The plays are all written by Whangārei writers and include works by Tony Clemow, Narine Groom, Richard Harris, Cal Lovell, Grahame Maclean and Andi Podesta. Northland Shortcuts are soon to start auditioning actors for a wide variety of roles; so if you can act and you'd like to join the Northland Shortcuts team, contact the director at: harrisnz@hotmail.com or on 021 261 3926.