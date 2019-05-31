The circus has arrived in the Far North, with the Weber Bros Circus Adrenaline set up on Kerikeri Domain for a series of performances.

Compiling some of the most extraordinary international circus acts, this "adrenaline" pumping two-hour show introduces some of the best comedians, FMX riders and acrobats you could see under a big top, not to mention the show-stopping Splitting Globe of Death and Human Cannon.

The Weber Bros Circus has all the makings of a captivating show and fresh from a season at William Fraser Memorial Park in Whangārei for just over a week, it's now the Far North's turn to experience the buzz.

It promises a spectacle that will entertain family members of all ages, including; the finest of traditional family entertainment; the largest touring circus in Australasia; a stunning visual array of high-tech lighting and elaborate costumes and superb acts from Europe and around the world.

Advertisement

There's also a programme of extreme thrills and amusement from fun-filled clowns; two hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment; a temperature controlled tent to keep you cool or cosy, whatever the weather outside.

There's of course, a cheeky clown and jaw-dropping acrobatics.

There's a show tonight at 7.30pm.

There are two performances tomorrow, at 2pm and 7.30pm; on Sunday at 1pm then the final show on Monday at 1pm.

Tickets are available at the circus box office or by ringing 027 224 7287.