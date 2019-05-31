Reggae at The Old Stone Butter Factory

Summer Thieves with Daily J bring reggae to The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei, tonight, from 9pm. The lads from the Deep South are venturing North for a one-off show in Whangārei and bringing along Daily J for support.

ViVa Jazz is back

The Turner Centre Jazz Club has ViVa Jazz at the Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, tonight from 5pm-9pm. Back by popular demand, ViVa Jazz perform their very cool, smooth and soulful sound led by saxophonist Miles Tremlett, and highly experienced, creative pianist, Darren Smith and Matt Hennessy on drums/percussion.

High energy Rolling Stones experience

Brown Sugar the Rolling Stones Experience is at Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, tomorrow from 8pm-11pm. The band promises a professional, high energy Rolling Stones Experience show with many of the band's hits performed on the night.

Craft market at Mangonui

The Mangonui Craft Market is at the Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North, tomorrow from 9am to 2pm. A wide variety of locally sourced produce and products will be for sale.

RePair Cafe is on again

The RePair Cafe is on again at The ReMakery 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei, tomorrow from 9am to 11am. The RePair Cafe is an event where people bring broken and damaged belongings and local volunteer experts sit down with them and do their best to repair them. They are all about bringing people together, connecting local people in their communities with others who are happy to share their skills and knowledge, saving people money and reducing the amount of material that ends up in our landfills.

Jazz at the golf club

Sunday Jazz will be on at Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, on Sunday from 2pm-4pm. The Northern Jazz Society is putting on an afternoon with Makareta Umbers, September Moon, to celebrate the long weekend.

Tikipunga markets on Sunday

Tikipunga Community Market is on again at Tikipunga High School, on Sunday from 7am-11.30am. A friendly and vibrant Community Marketplace.

All are welcome to view the variety of foods, clothing and goods available. There are fresh fruits and vegetables at amazing prices. Not to mention the best place in Whangārei to purchase delicious hangi at an affordable price.

Kaurihohore Hall market on Monday

Monday Markets are on again at Kaurihohore Hall, Apotu Rd, Whangārei, on Monday from 9am to 2pm. A range of local stallholders will be selling their crafts, produce and products. Additional stall holders interested in applying to hire a stall can contact mondaymarket.kaurihohore@gmail.com for an application form.