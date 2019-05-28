

A musician from Kerikeri, a Far North group reviving traditional Māori games, and a group combining a community fund and clothing to empower people are three of 24 finalists in a prestigious event recognising Māori talent and achievement.

Ngā Whetū o Matariki – Matariki Awards 2019 - will be held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum on Saturday, June 29 hosted by Stacey Morrison and Matai Smith.

In its fourth year celebrating Māori excellence, finalists include some of te ao Māori's highest achievers and rising stars on both local and international stages.

Two Northland groups are finalists for the Hiwa i te Rangi Award for Community which showcases groups and organisations playing a vital role in their region.

They are Tukau Legacy - which combines Legacy Clothing and the Tukau Community Fund, a registered charity supporting the empowerment and wellbeing of communities in Northland; and KaiMatariki Trust - a group founded by physical education teacher turned Māori games exponent Harko Brown which has gained an international reputation as a leader in the preservation and celebration of indigenous culture through its focus on traditional Māori games.

Meanwhile, Kerikeri singer Troy Kingi is a finalist for the Te Waipuna-a-Rangi Award for Arts and Entertainment.

Last year Kingi won Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Soul/R&B Artist at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The Matariki Awards will be broadcast live on Māori Television.

Previous winners at the Matariki Awards include Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis, Mike King, Lisa Carrington, Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Dennison.