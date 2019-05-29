More than 50 budding designers contested Saturday's Trash 2 Flash Wearable Arts Show at Whangaroa College, an annual event showcasing Kaeo's creativity and passion for the environment.

All costumes were made from a minimum 75 per cent recycled materials ranging from feed bags to beach debris, old maps, food wrappers and even KFC cutlery.

Contestants were split into six age categories, from pre-schoolers to adults, each of which was given a theme such as "The Circus comes to Kaeo" or "Out of this World".

Apart from Whangaroa College, Kaeo Primary, Totara North, Hato Hohepa and Kerikeri High schools were represented along with home-school pupils.

Advertisement

This year's supreme award went to Jo Sweet-Bennett for a costume called Sourced in Northland, Made in Northland and modelled by Beck Hindson.

Other entertainment included a performance by the college kapa haka group and audience competitions.

An intergalactic warrior named Earthshine (alias Marama Lenden, 11, from Kaeo) waits in the hall for her turn in the limelight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo sisters Kiara-Leigh, 4, and Sariah-Jade Morgan, 6, dressed up as a clown and a jack-in-the-box. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Rahera Petrie, dressed as the trapeze artist from The Greatest Showman, passes time while she waits for her turn on the catwalk. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Millie Toren from Totara North as a circus tiger. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Herbie Nelson as Fire Man with his mum Sarah Mane of Kaeo. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kids in the Circus comes to Kaeo category wait for their turn on stage. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Siblings Sarah Varney, 8, as a recycled mermaid, and Jonathan Varney, 10, as Trash Man. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Reina Hayes appears to perform a gymnastic feat while waiting for her turn on the catwalk. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo's Sariah-Jade Morgan, 6, as a jack-in-the-box. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Ivy Fitton competes in the “mini makers” section. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Seven-year-old Rahera Petrie struts the catwalk as the trapeze artist from The Greatest Showman. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A green-wigged Chloe Bullen, 7, competes in the juniors' Circus comes to Kaeo section. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo 11-year-old Andre Deburchgraeve swoops in as a UFO in the Out of this World category. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Jonathan Varney strides the catwalk as Trash Man. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eight-year-old Kowhai Lenden shows off her recycled costume. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Whangaroa College teachers Leanne Donaldson as an alien and Amber Davidson as "the all seeing eye". Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lizzy Varney won her section with an autumn-themed costume. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Heath Willmott as the robotic Blue Steve, assisted by Jonah Thompson. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Isobel Mulcahy from Okaihau, alias Paper Bag Princess, gets ready for the catwalk. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Manaakitia Hemara, 15, as Kahurangi, awaits her turn to go on stage. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sixteen-year-old Nikita Sanders of Kaeo as Crocodile Dundee, carrying a life-size papier-mache croc on her back. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo 16-year-old Cheyenne Rush commands the catwalk. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Santana Hape, 15, as What Comes Around Goes Around. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Last year's supreme winner Dyvani-Lee Thomason-Daly, 15, in a costume called Animals of the World. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo 15-year-old Anna-Lee Davies-Sherwin as Amazon Queen, a costume calling attention to destruction of the Amazonian rainforest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paper Bag Princess Isobel Mulcahy, 9, from Okaihau, in a costume made by Wendy Sutherland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaeo's Beck Hindson models a costume by Jo Sweet-Bennett called Sourced in Northland, Made in Northland. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eleven-year-old Bailey Fletcher, from Kaeo, waits for her turn on stage. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Contestants in the senior division, wearing everything from a life-size papier-mache crocodile to a Czech national costume, wait on stage while the winners are announced. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bailey Fletcher, 11, models Phar Lap's Blanket by Anna Davis. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Model Kaya Pivac-Kool, 13, receives a prize on behalf of costume designer Julia Noe. Photo / Peter de Graaf