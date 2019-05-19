Another Lotto draw another winner in Northland.

A ticket sold in Paihia was one of 16 nationally that each won more than $15,000 on Lotto Second Division on Saturday.

The ticket, sold at Paihia Four Square, won its holder $15,156.

The win continues an amazing streak in Northland. So far this year Northland players have scooped 11 first division Lotto, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins and 21 Lotto and Powerball second division prizes.

Climate strike

Plans are well in hand for the next global School Strike 4 Climate on Friday. Students from Northland, throughout New Zealand and around the world will again demand climate action from their governments, including a demonstration outside National MP Matt King's electorate office in Kerikeri from noon to 2pm. A spokesman said the Zero Carbon Bill introduced to Parliament last week was a long-awaited step in the right direction, but it was not enough.

Country dance

The Okaihau Lions club is holding a country dance on September 14 with proceeds going towards the Rural Support Trust.

Starting at 7pm, at the Okaihau Community Hall, Settlers Way, Okaihau, there will be live music by the Windjammers.

Contact Hazel/Neil on 09 4019232 or nh.macmillan@xtra.co.nz or Ann on 021344019 or ami@xtra.co.nz for more info.

Advertisement

Testing emergency skills

Smoke, helicopters, emergency services vehicles and rescue vessels are likely to be visible in the Parua Bay area on Saturday as a group of young people put their new-found emergency services skills to the test.

Fifteen teenagers have been learning hands-on emergency services skills over the past three weeks through the national Youth in Emergency Services (YES) programme. On Saturday, they will face an exercise scenario that confronts them with fires that need to be extinguished, as well as missing and injured people on land and in the water. This will call on all the skills they have learned through the programme – triage and first aid, land and water-based rescue, firefighting, decision-making and teamwork.

It will involve a total of about 75 people, with contributing agencies including Fire and Emergency NZ, NZ Police, St John Ambulance, NZ Red Cross, Ruakaka Surf Lifesaving and two helicopters.