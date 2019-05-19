A popular tale about seeing beyond people's outward appearances and featuring the not-so-scary ogre Shrek, his neurotic companion Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona has been brought to life by Kerikeri's Stage Door theatre company.

Shrek the Musical was performed by a cast of more than 40 with a backstage crew of 33 at the Turner Centre from Thursday to Sunday, with many of the lead roles taken by actors/singers still at school.

Photos by Claire Gordon of Flash Gordon Photography.

The three ages of Princess Fiona, from left, Lydia Bailie-Bellew, 14, Miriam Collins, and Bella Mason, 17. Photo / Claire Gordon

The diminutive Lord Farquaad (Liam Collins) with the Duloc Dancers. Photo / Claire Gordon

Shrek (Mike Michaux, 17) professes his love for Princess Fiona. Photo / Claire Gordon

The Dragon (Erin Halliwell) captures the neurotic Donkey (William Blake). Photo / Claire Gordon