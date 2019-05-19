A popular tale about seeing beyond people's outward appearances and featuring the not-so-scary ogre Shrek, his neurotic companion Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona has been brought to life by Kerikeri's Stage Door theatre company.

Shrek the Musical was performed by a cast of more than 40 with a backstage crew of 33 at the Turner Centre from Thursday to Sunday, with many of the lead roles taken by actors/singers still at school.

Photos by Claire Gordon of Flash Gordon Photography.

The three ages of Princess Fiona, from left, Lydia Bailie-Bellew, 14, Miriam Collins, and Bella Mason, 17. Photo / Claire Gordon
The three ages of Princess Fiona, from left, Lydia Bailie-Bellew, 14, Miriam Collins, and Bella Mason, 17. Photo / Claire Gordon
The diminutive Lord Farquaad (Liam Collins) with the Duloc Dancers. Photo / Claire Gordon
The diminutive Lord Farquaad (Liam Collins) with the Duloc Dancers. Photo / Claire Gordon
Shrek (Mike Michaux, 17) professes his love for Princess Fiona. Photo / Claire Gordon
Shrek (Mike Michaux, 17) professes his love for Princess Fiona. Photo / Claire Gordon
The Dragon (Erin Halliwell) captures the neurotic Donkey (William Blake). Photo / Claire Gordon
The Dragon (Erin Halliwell) captures the neurotic Donkey (William Blake). Photo / Claire Gordon
The great green ogre Shrek (Mike Michaux) arrives just in time to thwart the marriage of Princess Fiona (Miriam Collins) to the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad (Liam Collins) by the Bishop of Duloc (Tim Crawley). Photo / Claire Gordon
The great green ogre Shrek (Mike Michaux) arrives just in time to thwart the marriage of Princess Fiona (Miriam Collins) to the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad (Liam Collins) by the Bishop of Duloc (Tim Crawley). Photo / Claire Gordon

Related articles: