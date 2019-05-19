On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A popular tale about seeing beyond people's outward appearances and featuring the not-so-scary ogre Shrek, his neurotic companion Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona has been brought to life by Kerikeri's Stage Door theatre company.
Shrek the Musical was performed by a cast of more than 40 with a backstage crew of 33 at the Turner Centre from Thursday to Sunday, with many of the lead roles taken by actors/singers still at school.