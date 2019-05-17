The final of the Men's Champion of Champion Triples was played last weekend after being postponed due to bad weather.

The final was between Whangārei (defending champions) and the Kensington combination.

It was a poor start for Whangārei (Dusty Reader, Steve Smith, Garry Fraser) when they dropped nine shots on the first four ends. After eight ends Kensington (Gordon Bond, Joe Thorburn and Graeme Gallant) had increased their lead to 11-2.

Whangārei then scored six shots on the next three ends to close within three shots. The next five ends were then shared between the two teams.

The last saw Reader trying to kill the end but when he missed with the drive the game was over with a win to Kensington by 15-11.

This was a 45th Centre title for Bond, 15th for Thorburn and 1st Open title for Gallant.

Saturday, May 25, will see the Centre Awards night and Prize giving held at the Kamo Chartered Club. Numbers are required for catering by next Wednesday.

Please ensure your club has ordered tickets and that friends and family are there to support all our 2018-19 winners. Please contact the Centre Office immediately.

Bowls NZ are re-scheduling the Interclub Sevens event for next season after pressure from Centres and players throughout the country. This event will be included in our Centre programme for 2019-20.

The summer season for bowls is almost over, and the winter season has now started in some clubs. Winter programmes are held by Hikurangi, Ngunguru, Onerahi, Maungaturoto, One Tree Point and Dargaville.

Please contact the clubs concerned if you wish to enter their events and check the Centre hand books for dates and times.

The final registered summer tournament will be played at Hikurangi this Sunday.