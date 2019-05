TODAY

• The Stage Door: Shrek the Musical, 7pm-10pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Weber Bros Circus, 7.30pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangarei.

• Scarlet-rose, 4pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

Advertisement

• Tama K Music In the Courtyard, 8pm-11.55pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Live Music From Haylee, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• The Stage Door: Shrek the Musical, 1pm-4pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Weber Bros Circus, 2pm, 7.30pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangarei.

• Lost Tribe Aotearoa with Special Guests Otium, 8pm-1am, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangarei.

• Horse of the North Open Day, 9am-4pm, Barge Showgrounds, Maunu Road, Maunu, Whangarei.

• Guy Cater, 8pm-11pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Compost Connection Workshop, 12.30pm-2pm, The ReMakery, 3 Woods Road, Whangarei.

• International Day of Families, 11am-2pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Poor Knights Snorkel Day, 11am-4pm, Tutukākā Marina, Marina Rd, Tutukākā , Whangārei District.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Street Food Station, 1pm-6pm, Old Railway Station, Railway Rd, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Stonewood Homes King of the Hill 6km Fun Run, 10am-12pm, Huanui College, 328 Ngunguru Rd, Glenbervie, Whangārei.

• Twin Pines Sunday Jammers, 6pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Road, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Tikipunga Market, 7am-11am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei

• Sourdough & Easy Cheese, 3pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Weber Bros Circus, 1pm, William Fraser Memorial Park, Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• The Stage Door: Shrek the Musical, 1pm-4pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

COMING UP

• Mindset Mondays, Monday, May 20, 10am-11.30am, Yoga Circle, 26 Central Avenue, Whangārei

• Spanish Classes, Monday, May 20, 12pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, May 20, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Road, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, May 20, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank Street., Whangārei, Whangārei.

• RBN: Dr Warren Parker, Positioning for a Different Future, Tuesday, May 21, 5.30pm-7pm, Barge Showgrounds, Maunu Road, Maunu, Whangārei.

• The Meditation Mat (Transformational Yoga & Meditation), Tuesday, May 21, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, May 21, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, May 21, 10am-1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Nursing Information Evening, Wednesday, May 22, 4pm-6pm, NorthTec Kaitaia Campus, Oxford Street, Kaitaia, Far North.

• Relaxation - Three Ways to Calm Your Mind In 90 Seconds, Wednesday, May 22, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, May 22, 6pm-7.15pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Qigong and Life Cultivation Class, Wednesday, May 22, 12pm-1pm, Big Tree Studio, 28 Vine St, Whangārei.

• Aroha Music Society – Duo Col Legno, Thursday, May 23, 7.30pm, Turner Centre, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, May 23, 8pm, Thirty30, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, May 23, 9.30am, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, May 23, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Food for Life - Teenager's 5-Week Course, Thursday, May 23, 3.30pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Bank St Yoga, Thursday, May 23, 5.15-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank Street, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz