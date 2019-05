Hundreds of people seeking ''some magic in their lives'' attended Whangārei Mind Body Spirit expo at Forum North over the weekend.

The event saw a wide range of practitioners on Saturday and Sunday, and there were also free talks and demonstrations.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.

Julie Lucas, left and Jackie Smillie have a catch-up at the Whangārei Mind Body Spirit expo.

Cloey Montgomerie searching through the silver jewellery.

Aleyha Godfrey, nearest camera and Chyvon Gray searching for that special crystal.

Kerry Wyatt gives advice to a client.

David Denton works freeing up Steph Lomas' shoulders.