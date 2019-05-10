

They're cute, they're fluffy and they're going to be on TV.

Three labrador dogs based in Whangārei training to become mobility dogs are set to hit the small screen.

A cameraman, filming for Dog Squad, was in town on Wednesday to capture footage of the three dogs - 8-month-old Arlo, 5-month-old Huxley and 13-month-old Summer - at the temporary dog park on Pohe Island.

Mobility Dogs canine programme assistant Corinna Cooper said the TV air time would be great for the mobility dog programme.

"It's great to be able to get our story out."

Cameraman Daiyaan Rhoda films Janet Greeks with Summer, Sally Meek with Huxley and Mike Wright with Arlo. Photo/Michael Cunningham

The puppies live with "puppy raisers" for their first year to 14 months. The raisers provide the puppies with basic training and socialisation skills. They do things like take them on bus trips, visit the hospital and other public places.

At the end of their basic training, the dogs go on to more advanced training before being matched with a person in need - which could be anywhere in the country.

Cooper said the dogs support people with a whole range of disabilities.

"It's about giving people independence."

The dogs can be trained to pick up things people drop, take off shoes and socks, open doors, fetch things and more. They can act as a brace to help a person who has fallen over to get back up and also provide companionship.

"People will often talk to you if you've got a dog," Cooper said.

Arlo, Huxley and Summer take a break during filming. Photo/Michael Cunningham

Mike Wright and Lorraine Selvey are raising Arlo.

"You see the pics of the kids who are now independent because of the dog, it makes it all worth it," Wright said.

For Janet Greeks, Summer is the first dog she's had as part of the mobility dogs programme.

"I just so want her to pass, I've really enjoyed having her and I want her to go to someone and really help them."

They, along with Sally Meek who is raising Huxley all agreed people and businesses in Whangārei had been so accepting as they took their dogs to all sorts of different environments.

Anyone who is interested in training a mobility dog should contact the charity through it's website.

Cooper said it is a year to 14-month commitment, where people need to have a fully fenced section, and need to be able to regularly train the dog.

It is not known when the young pups will make their screen debut.