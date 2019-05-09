Three Northland stores have been caught by police and health officials selling alcohol to underage buyers.

Northland District Health Board and NZ Police staff who this week conducted a Controlled Purchase Operation at licensed premises in the Far North region are disappointed with the result.

During the operation, the underage volunteers aged 17 years attempted to purchase alcohol from licensed premises in the greater Bay of Islands area.

The operation resulted in three sales from the 18 outlets tested.

Senior Constable Rasau Kalivati, alcohol harm prevention officer, Mid/Far North Police said they were very disappointed that these premises have failed the Controlled Purchase Operation.

"All premises selling or supplying alcohol are aware that we run these types of operations regularly so should not be surprised that they are being tested. We expect that all premises should guard against sales to young persons and have the right procedures in place,'' Kalivati said.

"I cannot stress strongly enough, holders of a liquor licence should ask for identification if they are in doubt of the age of a customer or where the customer appears under 25 years of age.

''If identification is produced, the seller must verify the correct age before making a sale. As a community, we need to have confidence that licence holders will not sell alcohol to our youth."

Police are following up with those premises that sold alcohol to the volunteer.

Controlled Purchase Operations are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.