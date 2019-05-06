

A suspicious fire has gutted a Whangārei home, forcing a family living there to find somewhere else to live.

Fortunately the family were not home on Sunday night when the blaze started about 10.30pm. Police investigating the fire yesterday said it is unlikely the family will be moving back in any time soon because the interior is extensively damaged.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson the fire is being treated as suspicious.

A fire-safety investigator was yesterday at the property, which is at the end of Lichfield Place in Raumanga, trying to determine the seat of the fire and what may have sparked it.

He said the family were staying elsewhere yesterday given the house was "pretty badly damaged".

"Anyone in the area who might have seen any suspicious behaviour should contact police," Wilkinson said.

A firefighting team from the Whangārei station were called to the fire on Sunday and put it out.

If you can help police contact Detective Sergeant Wilkinson at Whangārei Police Station on 4304500 or anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.