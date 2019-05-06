Fine calm weather gave Northland motorsport fans the perfect chance to take in the International Rally of Whangārei.
Young and old filled vantage points along the stages to witness the spills and thrills of the rally cars as they went past.
The rally, which ran from May 3 to 5, saw drivers and cars from Japan, Ireland, the United States, Australia and around New Zealand test themselves on the region's roads.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone headed along to leg one on Saturday which was contested on roads north of Whangārei and captured those soaking up the action.
Advertisement