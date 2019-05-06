Fine calm weather gave Northland motorsport fans the perfect chance to take in the International Rally of Whangārei.

Young and old filled vantage points along the stages to witness the spills and thrills of the rally cars as they went past.

The rally, which ran from May 3 to 5, saw drivers and cars from Japan, Ireland, the United States, Australia and around New Zealand test themselves on the region's roads.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone headed along to leg one on Saturday which was contested on roads north of Whangārei and captured those soaking up the action.

A large crowd watch the rally cars run to the finish of stage six - Helena.

Maree Adnit and Lynda Carrol keep up with the live feed stage times.

Rogan Smith and Courtney Sanders are all smiles as they watch the Crows Nest stage.

It was a fast recovery with help from the spectators for Mike Young and Malcolm Read after spinning their Toyota Yaris off the road at the Pigs Head intersection on stage six.