SH12 slip roadworks

Work has started to repair a partial road washout on State Highway 12 near Paparoa in Northland. NZTA Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says vegetation has been cleared and earthworks are under way. The alignment of the road will be shifted about 1.5m from the current position to more stable ground. The westbound lane has been closed, with temporary traffic lights in place, since December due to subsidence of the land below the road. Underground services have been relocated and a damaged stormwater culvert will also be replaced. There will be manual stop/go traffic control through the day when crews are on site, and at all other times it will revert to temporary traffic lights. "We ask motorists to be vigilant and keep to the temporary speed limits while we carry out this essential work to restore the road before winter sets in," Hori-Hoult said.

$5.5m Lotto win unclaimed

A $5.5 million Lotto and Powerball First Division winning ticket sold in the Far North has yet to be claimed. The ticket, made up of $5m from Powerball and $500,000 from Lotto, was sold at Taipa Foodmarket for Wednesday night's draw. A Lotto spokeswoman said as of edition time yesterday the win had not been claimed. As well, a ticket sold at Four Square Coopers Beach which won its holder $29,048, with Lotto and Powerball Second Division on Wednesday, has been claimed. However, a Lotto Second Division winner sold at Kaeo Four Square that won $19,819 on Wednesday has also yet to be claimed. Anyone who bought a ticket for the Wednesday, May 1 draw from Taipa Foodmarket or Kaeo Four Square should check it immediately through the Lotto NZ App, online at MyLotto or in-store at any Lotto store. Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Students strike for climate change

May 24 is the next Global School Strike 4 Climate when youth from Northland and across New Zealand and the world will rise again and mobilise to save the planet. School Strike 4 Climate NZ demands that the Government take urgent action on climate change, right now. It is no longer a matter of wanting to act; they need to, the group says. Events on Friday, May 24, will vary in different towns and cities. Tree planting, rallies, strikes, community hui and sit-ins outside MPs' offices will all contribute to New Zealand's collective response. This multitude of actions gives everyone and anyone a way to get involved. Information about actions will be posted on the SS4CNZ website and Facebook page in the coming weeks. For more details go to www.schoolstrike4climatenz.com or check out the Facebook page.

Skatepark workshop

Whangārei District Council and skatepark designer Rich Landscapes are holding a workshop at the Riverside Drive skatepark on Monday to gather ideas from users and the community. The skatepark, which is on Pohe Island, is in line for refurbishment and expansion. The council said it has no preconceived ideas on what the upgraded skatepark might look like - no plans or sketches have been made yet. It wants to hear from as many people as possible about what they would like to see included in the new design for the skatepark. The workshop is from 4pm to 6pm.

Correction

In Thursday's Advocate we said former Whangārei county clerk Peter Field has died in his sleep, aged 90, in Staines-upon-Thames, England, where he retired to in 1989. The article said Field was county clerk from 1967 to 1972 and prior to that served as town clerk in Putaruru, Stratford and Havelock North. Field was deputy Whangārei county clerk. The Advocate was provided with the incorrect information.