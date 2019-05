TODAY

• See How They Run, 6.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• MEAT, 7pm-8pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• PMA Entertainment Presents Blues Night, 8.30pm, Tikipunga Tavern, Whangārei.

Advertisement

• Black Grace: 20for20, 7.30pm-8.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Live Music From Chaidaze, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Double Duo! Gin & Juice then Rogan & Tara, 5pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• International Rally of Whangārei, 5pm-10pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Drive, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• See How They Run, 6.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• MEAT, 7pm-8pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• International Rally of Whangārei, 7am, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Drive, Whangārei.

• Crap Music Rave Party! Whangārei!, 10pm-2am, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Dire Straits, 8pm-11pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Black Grace: 20for20, 7.30pm-8.30pm, Celtic Barn, 47 The Centre, Waipū, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Stage Lights, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From James Fenwick & Aerial Roots, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• LWMCU - Raumanga Planting and Clean Up, 10am-12pm, NorthTec Raumanga, 51 Raumanga Valley Rd, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Archaeology Floor Talks, 1.30pm-3.30pm, Whangārei Museum and Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Walk n' Talk at Tawatawhiti Mair's Landing, 10am-11am, Discovery Settlers Hotel, 61-69 Hatea Drive, Whangārei.

• RePair Cafe, 9am, The ReMakery 3 Woods Rd, Whangārei.

• R. Tucker Thompson Whangārei Harbour Sail, 10am-12pm, Port Nikau, Whangārei.

• R. Tucker Thompson Kiddies Pirate Sail, 12.30-2.30pm, Port Nikau, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• See How They Run, 12.45pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.

• MEAT, 7pm-8pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• International Rally of Whangārei, 7am, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Drive, Whangārei.

• Villani Piano Quartet - House Concert, 2pm-3.30pm, Country Homestead at Black Sheep Farm, 1034 Cove Rd, Waipū Cove, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Scavenger Hunt 2019, 12pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-4pm, Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Thelonious Punk, 2pm-5pm, Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Plant-based Life 101, 3pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• National Alpaca Day, 10am-3pm, Lallybroch Alpaca, 655 Ormandy Rd, Mangapai.

COMING UP

• Socrates Cafe Discussion Group, Monday, May 6, 6pm, Dickens Inn, 71 Cameron St, Vinetown, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, May 6, 12pm-2pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, May 6, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Showquest – Whangārei, Tuesday, May 7, 7pm-10pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Tutus On Tour 2019, Tuesday, May 7, 6.30pm-8pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Food for Life - Teenager's 5-Week Course, Tuesday, May 7, 3.30pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, May 7, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday, May 7, 10am-1pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Rhythms of Ireland – 10 Year Anniversary Tour, Wednesday, May 8, 7.30pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Tutus On Tour 2019, Wednesday, May 8, 6.30pm-10pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Believe It Or Not - Big Quiz, Wednesday, May 8, 7pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Seminar - Public Speaking with Ease, Wednesday, May 8, 7pm-8.30pm, Old Public Trust Building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, May 8, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday, May 9, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday, May 9, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• 1st Kamo Girls' Brigade, Thursday, May 9, 6pm-7.45pm, Saint John's Golden Church Centre, 149 Kamo Rd, Kensington, Whangārei.

• Bank St Yoga, Thursday, May 9, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz