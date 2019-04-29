

Imaginations ran wild as young and old got hands-on at the Whangārei Brick Show.

The toy building block based event was held at Whangārei Girls' High School over the weekend.

Just over 1000 people turned out at the show over the two days. It was the first time an event of this kind had been held in the city.

Everyone enjoyed taking a look at some of the displays made by fans of Lego, as well as hunting around in the pile of Lego for the perfect pieces and building their own creations.

Money raised from the show will go towards a Whangārei Girls' High School trip to Cambodia.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture the construction.

Fan Kaine Sutherland was taken into the show blindfolded by his mum and was very happy when the blindfold came off.

Dad Zavier Raynaldo and son Combrinck work on their piece.

Hayden McGrath and his five-year-old son Asher get going with construction.