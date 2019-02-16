Does anyone know who these early Northland settlers are, circa unknown? They may have been immigrants under the Forty Acre Scheme which paid a huge part in the shaping and settling of Northland in the mid 1850s. Land orders were issued for people over the age of 18 years to purchase 40 acres, and for youngsters 5 to 18 years, 20 acres. This allowed settlers, mainly from Britain, to access government land for farming. They could not sell their land for a period of five years, after which they would be given the freehold title. DRUMMOND/TE WAKE COLLECTION