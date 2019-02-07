

Intermittent showers and an easterly wind flow will help keep temperatures down across Northland for the rest of this week.

However, the MetService forecast shows the mercury will start nudging towards the mid to late 20s from late Sunday when moisture from the tropics flows down over New Zealand.

Temperatures in Northland's main centres felt above 30C on Wednesday and MetService meteorologist James Millward said that was possible as not all areas were covered by official weather radars.

Whangārei officially recorded 26.23C, Kaitaia 26C and Kerikeri 25.5C that day whereas Kaitaia was the hottest place in the country at 11.30am yesterday with a temperature of 21.9C. Temperatures are gathered in louvered boxes at airports.

While the official temperature is recorded at Whangārei Airport, at Onerahi, the mercury will rise far higher inland. Whangārei city is often up to 4C warmer than the airport.

Rainfall figures from Northland Regional Council show most places across the region recorded less than 5mm of rain over a 24-hour period to 11.34am yesterday.

Hatea at Glenbervie Forest recorded the highest rain at 19mm, followed by Veronica Channel at Opua wharf which had 12.5mm, and Waitangi at McDonald Rd 9mm.

Millward said Kerikeri Airport recorded just 6mm of rain overnight Wednesday and that a similar amount fell across Northland, especially along the east coast.

"A weak, cold front moved up through Northland and behind that were a few isolated showers and an easterly flow which is generally a good wind direction to get showers," he explained.

"Moisture coming down from the tropics will heat things up from Sunday, although decent showers are still in store for Northland early next week."

Millward said little to no wind on Wednesday contributed to the mugginess as people felt the temperatures were higher than the forecast readings.

Northland Rural Support Trust co-ordinator Julie Jonker said recent rain has had little to no effect for farmers.

"It's starting to get dry and while it may have rained in some places, the wind will suck out any moisture that may have fallen. It's not dire for the farmers just yet but it can change very quickly," she said.