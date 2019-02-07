WHAT'S ON

FRIDAY

Live Music - Haylay Nichola, 5-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia.

Loose Change, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Live Music with Huakina. 7.30, Paihia Ex-Services Club, 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

Live Music From Double Shot, 6-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

Ngunguru's rockin' covers band Loose Change is back in town tonight. Photo/Supplied

Twilight Golf, 3-5.45pm, Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

Moving Into Mindfulness With Rachel Tobin, 4pm, Tushita Ashram Hermitage, 1334 Oruru Rd, Doubtless Bay.

English for Everyday Living, 9am-12.30pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, 8pm-10pm, The Pioneer Bar & Restaurant, 2 Skippers Lane, Waipapa, Kerikeri.

Train Rides, 10.45-2.30pm, Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa.

SATURDAY

* Artisans Fair Markets, 9am-1.30pm, Canopy Bridge, Town Basin, Whangārei.

* Music In the Vines, 4.30-7.30pm, Te Whai Bay Wines, 367 King Rd, Mangawhai.

* FFWD, 8pm-2am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

* Phil Edwards Band, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

Cori Gonzalez-Macuer returns to Kerikeri on Saturday. Photo/Supplied

Bootleg Band, 8.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

The Sundown Sessions Summer 2019 - Live Vinyl DJ, 4pm-7pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St.

Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-2pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui.

Whangārei Parkrun – weekly timed run, 8am, Start at Te Matau a Pohe Bridge, Port Rd.

Glaze Application Workshop, 2pm-4pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

Beginner's Wheel Workshop, 10am, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

Life Drawing, 10am-12pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

Train Rides, 10.45-2.30pm, Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa.

SUNDAY

* Beginner's Wheel Workshop, 10am, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

* Waipu Car and Bike Show, 10am-2pm, Caledonian Park, The Centre, Waipū.

* Clean Up Mackesy Rd, 10am-12pm, Fish Bus Stop, 1 Mackesy Rd, Riverside, Whangārei.

* Seaweek - EMR Reotahi Snorkel Days, 12pm-3pm, Reotahi Bay Beach, Beach Rd, Whangārei Heads.

* Open Mic - Jam Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

* Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St.

* Sunday Market, 6.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

* Train Rides, 10.45-2.30pm, Bay of Islands Vintage Railway, Gillies St, Kawakawa.

COMING UP

* Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday February 11, 4pm-5.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

* Seminar - Self-Nurture & Self Care, Tuesday February 12, 7pm–8.30pm, old Public Trust building, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

* Smart Steps to Business Information Nights, Tuesday February 12, 6pm-9pm, Te Wanaga o Aoteaora, 158 Broadway, Kaikohe.

* Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday February 12, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangarei.

* Yoga With Graeme Lockett, Tuesday February 12, 6pm-7.30pm, Glenbervie Primary School, 151 Ngunguru Rd, Whangārei.

* Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday February 12, 10am-1pm, Maungatūroto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungatūroto.

* Dirty Word February 2019, Wednesday February 13, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

* Believe It Or Not - Big Quiz, Wednesday February 13, 7.30pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

* Fideliter Netball Trials, Wednesday February 15, 5pm, Kensington Courts, Whangārei.

* Kids' Creativity Space, Wednesday February 13, 4pm-5.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

* CPR and First Aid, Wednesday February 13, 8.30am-4.30pm, Hockey Northland Association, 45 Park Ave, Whangārei.

* Quiz Night, Thursday February 14, 7pm-10.30pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia.

* After School Clay, Thursday February 14, 4pm-5.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

* Reireis School of Reggae, Thursday February 14, 8pm-11pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia.

* Lawn Bowls, Thursday February 14, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay.

* Continuing Clay: Hand-Building, Thursday February 14, 2.30pm-4.30pm, Quarry Arts Centre, 21 Selwyn Ave, Whangārei.

