Sporting store shuts up shop

A Whangārei shop is shutting its main door after 34 years of sport, water activities and camping goods retail.

Sportsmans Choice owner John Waldron has been retailing for more than three decades, and out of the Vine St store since 1989. The 30-year anniversary at that site is a nice round figure to shut up shop, he said.

He can now spend more time paddling his own canoe, or in his case, kayak. Leisure time with the family, and indulging in a love of kayaking and other water fun is top of his list.

"It's been an incredible run, and I have met many fabulous Northland customers, who have become good friends,'' Waldron said.

"I have also been very fortunate in having some awesome staff over the years, who have taken up the 'Sportsmans Choice best customer service policy', which has helped to build the business to one with a top reputation for great service within the sporting goods industry."

Under the name Sportsmans Choice Ltd, he will continue to run the One Stop Hockey Shop at the Kensington Hockey Centre, which will now have extended operating hours.

He will also retain Northland Kayaks, supplying kayaks and related gear through the website: www.northlandkayaks.co.nz

Seminars on payroll issues

Free payroll seminars will be held in Dargaville and Mangonui later this month.

The seminars will cover a variety of topics to help farmers and other businesses keep on top of compliance and pay issues.

They include identifying ways to cut down administration headaches while staying compliant; the most common mistakes with payroll and how - and why - to avoid them; questions and answers about specific issues; best-practice employment guidelines.

With changes to PAYE filing obligations coming on April 1, DairyNZ and partner PaySauce say the seminars will help people get it right.

Anyone who employs staff, or will do soon, is encouraged to attend the practical refresher on the do's and don'ts of paying staff.

The seminars are at Dargaville Town Hall on February 23 and Mangonui on February 27, both with a 9.30am arrival and morning tea; seminars 10am - 12.30pm. Visit www.dwn.co.nz/events

