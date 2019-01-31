Proof that the works of Shakespeare are alive and well lies in the response to an Advocate story about Northland Youth Theatre and Whangārei high school students' street performances of Romeo and Juliet.



The flashmob performances will take place over the next few days in Quality St.

But the shows will not include the quote used in the earlier article, ''All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players'', because those lines come from the William Shakespeare comedy, As You Like It.

Thank you to the readers who pointed it out.