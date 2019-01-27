More than 6000 people packed the Waitangi sports fields on Saturday for the first — and almost certainly not the last — Reggae by the River festival in Northland, headlined by UK reggae legends UB40 with support acts 1814, Maxi Priest and the Marley NZ Allstars. Photos by
Peter de Graaf.
Whangaroa reggae band 1814 opened the show. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Dressed in reggae colours are Whangarei's Kiri Brown, left, and Helen Fuataha of Auckland. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Tinopai's Monique Fisher, of Whangarei business The Happy Puku, serves up a mussel fritter. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Reggae fans, from left, Tupu Hakaraia, Jack Mountain and Zacque Price. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Bride-to-be Amanda Johnsen (second from left) with her hen's party entourage Bayley Moor, Michelle Bertram, Kaela Jerkovich and Ashleigh Maxwell, all from the Kerikeri-Waimate North area.
Tup Ellis from Coopers Beach with daughter Bahlee, 7, and Rose the monkey.
Tania Ngere (Rawene), Ngaire Apiata (Waitangi) anf Michaela Ngere (Rawene). Photo / Peter de Graaf
A reggae fan from Pataua with his tino rangatiratanga flag. Photo / Peter de Graaf
UK reggae fusion artist Maxi Priest got he crowd moving. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Arahi Edwards of Horeke shows off his Lion of Judah body paint. Photo / Peter de Graaf
More than 6000 people crowded the Reggae by the River venue on the sports fields opposite the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Eight-year-old Allizé Chadwick from Auckland gets the best view of the stage from dad Clint Chadwick's shoulders. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Auckland reggae fans Stephanie Lokeni and Kwesi Dadzie. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Reggae fans, from left, Makuini Faulkner, Amber Clarke, Relda Clarke, Te Marino Martin-Kawiti and, back, Hoani Manuel and Hami Rawiri of Kawakawa/Kaitaia.
Albie Apiata of Paihia captures a whanau memento. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Moerewa dress-up king Joey Rapana with Mylie George of Whangarei. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Northland Security's Tiny Dawson and friends enjoy the show. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Promoter Jackie Sanders with the family of Bronson Waha, who proposed to his long-time partner on stage.
Muzzi Waha, 9, of Kerikeri, showed his dedication by getting the band's name cut into his hair. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The superbly dreadlocked Toast Te Kani of Whangarei was the festival MC. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Laughton Kora performs with the Marley NZ Allstars. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Hani Totorewa (ex-Katchafire) on keyboards with the Marley NZ Allstars. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Anna Coddington performs with the Marley NZ Allstars. Photo / Peter de Graaf
The crowd goes wild for the Marley NZ Allstars. Photo / Peter de Graaf
More than 6000 people packed the Waitangi venue for Reggae by the River. Photo / Peter de Graaf
UB40 founding member Ali Campbell. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ali Campbell and Astro, two of UB40's founding members 40 years ago, perform at Waitangi's Reggae by the River festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf