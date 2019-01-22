Motocross bike recall

Northlanders who bought a Milazo Moto Cross Bike 16-inch B350 from the Warehouse are being urged to take the bikes back under a product recall. The motocross bikes were sold by the Warehouse between December last year and January 10 and they are being recalled because the rear brake may fail to operate when the brake lever is pulled. Anybody who bought one of the bikes should stop using it and return it to their nearest Warehouse store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

Injured after tractor rolls

A man has been injured after a tractor rolled on to him near Okaihau yesterday. The accident occurred as the man was driving a tractor down a steep farm track off Harrison Lane, a private road near Okaihau golf course, about 11.30am. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said the man suffered extensive bruising and possible internal injuries. Firefighters helped get the injured man to an ambulance.

Firearm pulled in dispute

A Northland man's objection to a visitor's taste in clothing colour led to an armed police callout and the arrest of both parties. The Kaikohe incident began about 6.40pm on Monday near Len's Pies, on upper Broadway, when a man aged in his 20s confronted a visitor from Rotorua thought to be in his 40s for wearing an item of red clothing. Sergeant Haydn Korach, of Mid North police, said the Rotorua man felt sufficiently threatened that he went to his vehicle and pulled out a firearm. At that point the initial aggressor backed down. Armed police then searched the area, locating the younger man at an address in Kaikohe and the Rotorua visitor at a nearby service station. His firearm, a single-barrelled shotgun, was seized. Charges were pending for both men, Korach said.

Incinerator fire spreads

A fire in a makeshift incinerator on Kerikeri's Wharau Rd spread into nearby scrub about 12.30pm yesterday. Two crews from Kerikeri Fire Brigade responded along with Kaikohe-based Rural Fire and quickly contained the blaze. The landowner said cousins visiting from Australia had lit the fire when they were trying to be helpful around the property. All of Northland is currently in a restricted fire season although barbecues, cultural fires and approved incinerator fires are permitted.